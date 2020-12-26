wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Shops for Souvenirs, More SmackDown & 205 Live Video Highlights, William Regal on Swerve City Preview Clip

December 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Asuka WWE Clash of Champions

– WWE double champion Asuka shared a new vlog this week where she does some shopping for her friend in Hokkaido. That video is available below.

– WWE released more video highlights and clips for last night’s episodes of SmackDown & 205 Live. You can view those clips below:





– The Swerve City Podcast released a preview clip of William Regal on the show, where he talks about getting his start on the British wrestling scene. Regal also spoke about how he wanted to be a wrestler and a comedian and wrestling let him do both. That clip is available below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Smackdown, William Regal, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading