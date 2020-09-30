wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Shows How to Make $120 Pancakes, Ruby Riott Reacts to Old Photos, Drew McIntyre Has Virtual Visit With Pediatric Cancer Survivors
September 30, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka released a new vlog where she shows how to make some fluffy pancakes using ingredients and tools that cost her $120. That video is available here:
– Ruby Riott released a new vlog this week where she reacts to some old photos. That vlog is available below:
– WWE released a video where WWE World champion Drew McIntyre gives a surprise virtual visit to pediatric cancer survivors Jordyn and Alex as part of WWE’s partnership with Hyundai Hope on Wheels. You can view that clip below:
