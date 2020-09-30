wrestling / News

WWE News: Asuka Shows How to Make $120 Pancakes, Ruby Riott Reacts to Old Photos, Drew McIntyre Has Virtual Visit With Pediatric Cancer Survivors

September 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Asuka WWE Clash of Champions

– WWE Raw women’s champion Asuka released a new vlog where she shows how to make some fluffy pancakes using ingredients and tools that cost her $120. That video is available here:

– Ruby Riott released a new vlog this week where she reacts to some old photos. That vlog is available below:

– WWE released a video where WWE World champion Drew McIntyre gives a surprise virtual visit to pediatric cancer survivors Jordyn and Alex as part of WWE’s partnership with Hyundai Hope on Wheels. You can view that clip below:

