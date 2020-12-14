wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Loves Super Mario Bros, Pat McAfee On Swerve City Podcast
December 14, 2020 | Posted by
– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Asuka notices a collaboration between Mario and sports brand Champion while at the mall. Here’s the description for the video:
when I was walking through a department store…
I found collaborative goods between Nintendo’s “Mario” and the sports brand “Champion”.
These are too cute!
Speaking of Kawaii, I’ve been hearing the word “kawaii” a lot in the U.S. lately.
Kawaii is about to leapfrog the Japanese language and become the common language of the world!?
– WWE has released a highlight video of Pat McAfee’s awkward interaction with Swerve on the Swerve City Podcast. You can watch the video below.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart On Working With British Bulldogs, Why Vince McMahon Let Tag Team Wrestling Fell Off the Map
- Backstage Note on Snoop Dogg Appearing at AEW New Year’s Smash Night 2
- Brandon Cutler Makes Fun of Jim Ross’ Criticism on Wrestling Spot, Dax Harwood Responds
- Backstage Update on Doc Gallows Missing Latest Set of Impact TV Tapings