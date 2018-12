– Asuka topped this week’s WWE Power Rankings, followed by Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan, Natalya and Dean Ambrose. Asuka won the Smackdown Women’s title at TLC, beating Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

– The latest video from Celtic Warrior Workouts features Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville doing 100 reps abs in real time with Sheamus.