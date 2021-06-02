wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Vlogs on Joining TikTok, New Day & D-Von Rewatch Tag Team Title Match, More NXT Video Highlights
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a vlog on starting her own TikTok account. You can see her new TikTok account HERE.
– The New Day and D-Von Dudley of The Dudley Boyz rewatched their 2015 tag team title match from Hell in a Cell. You can see the WWE Playback video below.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s NXT:
