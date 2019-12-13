WWE News: Attendance For Past Week, Most-Watched WWE Network Shows

– The WON has the latest attendance numbers for WWE’s shows over the past week. According to the site, the numbers were:

* NXT All-Women live event in Jacksonville, Florida (12.5.19): 400 fans

* Smackdown tapings in Fayetteville, North Carolina (12.5.19): 7,000 fans (sellout)

* NXT live event in Dade City, Florida (12.6.19): 150 fans

* NXT live event in Tampa, Florida (12.7.19): 250 fans

* WWE Supershow live event in Jacksonville, Florida (12.7.19): 3,700 fans

* Raw live event in Augusta, Georgia (12.8.19): 2,000 fans

* Smackdown live event in Daytona Beach, Florida (12.8.19): 2,000 fans

* Raw taping in Greenville, South Carolina (12.9.19): 5,500 fans

– The site also notes that the following are the most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:

1. NXT (12.5.19)

2. WWE Day of: Survivor Series

3. Survivor Series

4. Starrcade from Atlanta

5. Table for 3 (Jeff Jarrett, A.J. Styles and Sting)

6. Broken Skull Sessions: The Undertaker

7. NXT Takeover WarGames