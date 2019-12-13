wrestling
WWE News: Attendance For Past Week, Most-Watched WWE Network Shows
– The WON has the latest attendance numbers for WWE’s shows over the past week. According to the site, the numbers were:
* NXT All-Women live event in Jacksonville, Florida (12.5.19): 400 fans
* Smackdown tapings in Fayetteville, North Carolina (12.5.19): 7,000 fans (sellout)
* NXT live event in Dade City, Florida (12.6.19): 150 fans
* NXT live event in Tampa, Florida (12.7.19): 250 fans
* WWE Supershow live event in Jacksonville, Florida (12.7.19): 3,700 fans
* Raw live event in Augusta, Georgia (12.8.19): 2,000 fans
* Smackdown live event in Daytona Beach, Florida (12.8.19): 2,000 fans
* Raw taping in Greenville, South Carolina (12.9.19): 5,500 fans
– The site also notes that the following are the most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week:
1. NXT (12.5.19)
2. WWE Day of: Survivor Series
3. Survivor Series
4. Starrcade from Atlanta
5. Table for 3 (Jeff Jarrett, A.J. Styles and Sting)
6. Broken Skull Sessions: The Undertaker
7. NXT Takeover WarGames
