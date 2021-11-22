wrestling / News

WWE News: Attendance For Survivor Series Last Night, Note On WWE Executives At The Show, Opening For Last Night’s PPV

November 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Survivor Series Seth Rollins

– WWE announced that last night’s Survivor Series PPV had 15,120 fans in attendance. Michael Cole announced it as the show went on the air.

– Here’s the opening video for last night’s PPV, with the Netflix movie Red Notice as a focal point.

Wrestling Inc reports that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were backstage at last night’s event. Triple H was not present.

