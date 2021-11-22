wrestling / News
WWE News: Attendance For Survivor Series Last Night, Note On WWE Executives At The Show, Opening For Last Night’s PPV
November 22, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE announced that last night’s Survivor Series PPV had 15,120 fans in attendance. Michael Cole announced it as the show went on the air.
– Here’s the opening video for last night’s PPV, with the Netflix movie Red Notice as a focal point.
– Wrestling Inc reports that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were backstage at last night’s event. Triple H was not present.
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega On Triple H’s Influence On Her WWE Career, Frustration With Her Return Being Spoiled Online
- Vince McMahon Involved in Red Notice Crossover At Survivor Series, Raw Appearance Teased
- Backstage Concern Over Survivor Series Nearly Going Over Time, Producers For Matches
- More on Late Changes to Match Order For WWE Survivor Series