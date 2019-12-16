WWE News: Attendance For TLC Not Announced, OC React to TLC Loss, Indie Wrestlers Work KFC Table

– WWE did not announce the attendance for tonight’s TLC PPV, though it’s been noted that there were empty seats. Wrestling Inc reports that a fan in attendance noted that a little less than 75% of the upper deck was empty. The Target Center did 13,381 fans in attendance for the 2017 PPV, and the fan noted that this year’s crowd was “slightly smaller.”

– The two men who were eating KFC at the table during the Raw Tag Team Championship match were local indie wrestlers James Tapia and Benjamin Boone, per the site. Tapia also worked 205 Live in a loss to Joaquin Wilde.

– Speaking of that match, WWE posted the following video of The O.C. commenting on their loss to The Viking Raiders: