– WWE is now accepting applications for fans who would like to attend the NXT Spring Breakin’ special scheduled for next week. The event will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will be broadcast live on USA Network. Fans can apply using the Google Docs form available HERE (h/t PWInsider).

– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played more Battle of the Brands on WWE 2K23 this week on UpUpDownDown: