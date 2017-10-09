WWE News: Austin Aries Set For First Post-WWE Show, New Smackdown Date Announced

– Austin Aries has his first post-WWE booking set. Tommy Dreamer has announced that Aries will be appearing at House of Hardcore 34 and 35, which take place in St. James, New York and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 17th and 18th.

Aries received his WWE release in July, which he had asked for.

– WZ reports that WWE has announced a new Smackdown taping date for next year. The show will return to Indianapolis, the site of Monday’s Raw, for a Smackdown live taping on March 13th, 2018. The presale is currently ongoing with the password WWEPRE.