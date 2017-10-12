 

WWE News: Austin Aries Tweets Cryptic Reference To Neville WWE Status, Rare DX Photo Gallery

October 12, 2017
Neville

– Austin Aries tweeted the following today, possibly a reference to the everything going on between Neville and WWE right now.

– WWE.com has put up a new photo gallery of rare and never-before-seen pics in honor of DX’s 20 year anniversary.

Austin Aries, Neville, Ashish

