WWE News: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller on The Bump This Week, Bianca Belair & LA Knight Attending Ad Week, Raw Video Highlights

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Image Credit: WWE

– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Adam Pearce were announced as guests for this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. The new episode streams tomorrow morning on WWE’s social channels:

– WWE Superstars LA Knight and Bianca Belair will be appearing at Advertising Week New York City 2023 on Thursday, October 19:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:

















