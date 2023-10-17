wrestling / News
WWE News: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller on The Bump This Week, Bianca Belair & LA Knight Attending Ad Week, Raw Video Highlights
– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw Talk, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and Adam Pearce were announced as guests for this week’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. The new episode streams tomorrow morning on WWE’s social channels:
WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET:
A-TOWN DOWN! @_Theory1 returns to the #WWETheBump STUDIO! 🔥🔥🔥
Got questions for Austin Theory? Drop 'em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/0SKHO8ze3M
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 16, 2023
– WWE Superstars LA Knight and Bianca Belair will be appearing at Advertising Week New York City 2023 on Thursday, October 19:
Attending Advertising Week New York?
Don't miss @WWE's Craig Stimmel, @BiancaBelairWWE and @RealLAKnight this Thursday, 10/19 @ 12:50pm on The Great Minds Stage! #AWNewYork23 https://t.co/BgKVtJKyVt pic.twitter.com/DCrFuUW23w
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 16, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
