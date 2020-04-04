wrestling / News
WWE News: Austin Theory Hypes His WrestleMania Debut, Kacy Catanzaro Gives Her Quarantine Tips
April 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Austin Theory is excited to be making his WrestleMania debut this year, and took to Twitter to express it. Theory is replacing Andrade, who was injured, was pulled from the Raw Tag Team Championship on Monday and Theory was put into the spot. Theory posted:
8 years old with a dream and to this day you still can’t tell me nothing🚀#allday #wrestlemania36 #wwe pic.twitter.com/F5Tcbklw0x
— Austin Theory (@austintheory1) April 3, 2020
– Here is a WWE video with KAcy Catanzaro sharing her quantine tips:
