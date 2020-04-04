wrestling / News

WWE News: Austin Theory Hypes His WrestleMania Debut, Kacy Catanzaro Gives Her Quarantine Tips

April 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Theory Evolve

– Austin Theory is excited to be making his WrestleMania debut this year, and took to Twitter to express it. Theory is replacing Andrade, who was injured, was pulled from the Raw Tag Team Championship on Monday and Theory was put into the spot. Theory posted:

– Here is a WWE video with KAcy Catanzaro sharing her quantine tips:

