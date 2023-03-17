wrestling / News
WWE News: Austin Theory On After The Bell, Paul Heyman’s Thoughts On Conor McGregor, & More
– Austin Theory appeared on the most recent episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast that you can listen to below, described as:
United States Champion Austin Theory joins the podcast to discuss the match he has been anticipating for his entire life: a WrestleMania clash against John Cena.
– Paul Heyman recently tweeted his reaction to Ariel Helwani’s photo with Conor McGregor holding a Money In The Bank case as seen below:
.@TheNotoriousMMA would get SMASHED just like anyone else who dares to oppose the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns! https://t.co/oWd39jwchc
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 16, 2023
– WWE featured a sneak peek video of the Jerry Lawler episode of Legends that you can find below, detailed as:
Having competed in sports-entertainment for five decades, Jerry “The King” Lawler is celebrated by his peers for his incredible legacy and longevity. Watch Biography: Legends featuring Jerry “The King” Lawler Sunday at 8/7C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday.
– WWE posted a video to promote the Rivals episode featuring Trish Stratus and Lita, described as:
Making her highly anticipated return after suffering a devastating neck injury, Lita electrifies the WWE Universe and teams up with her former rival, Trish Stratus. Watch A&E WWE Rivals featuring Trish Stratus vs. Lita Sunday at 10/9C on A&E.