WWE News: Austin Theory On After The Bell, Paul Heyman’s Thoughts On Conor McGregor, & More

– Austin Theory appeared on the most recent episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast that you can listen to below, described as:

United States Champion Austin Theory joins the podcast to discuss the match he has been anticipating for his entire life: a WrestleMania clash against John Cena.

– Paul Heyman recently tweeted his reaction to Ariel Helwani’s photo with Conor McGregor holding a Money In The Bank case as seen below:

.@TheNotoriousMMA would get SMASHED just like anyone else who dares to oppose the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns! https://t.co/oWd39jwchc — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 16, 2023

– WWE featured a sneak peek video of the Jerry Lawler episode of Legends that you can find below, detailed as:

Having competed in sports-entertainment for five decades, Jerry “The King” Lawler is celebrated by his peers for his incredible legacy and longevity. Watch Biography: Legends featuring Jerry “The King” Lawler Sunday at 8/7C on A&E on WWE Superstar Sunday.

– WWE posted a video to promote the Rivals episode featuring Trish Stratus and Lita, described as: