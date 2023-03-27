wrestling / News

WWE News: Austin Theory vs. John Cena on WWE Playlist, Clip From Jerry Lawler’s Biography Special

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Austin Theory John Cena Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features Austin Theory and John Cena’s road to WrestleMania. You can see the episode below, described as follows:

Watch the rivalry between John Cena and Austin Theory before they collide for Theory’s United States Championship at WrestleMania 39, presented by Just For Men.

– A&E posted the following clip from Jerry Lawler’s Biography: WWE Legends episode:

