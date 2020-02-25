WWE News: Australia Events Set for August, Stock Update, This Is the XFL Show Episode 116

– WWE is returning to Australia later this August with some Raw brand live events. First, WWE goes to the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on August 6. Here’s the announced list of talent for the event:

* Seth Rollins

* Becky Lynch

* Drew McIntyre

* Buddy Murphy

* Charlotte Flair

* AJ Styles

* Luke Gallows

* Karl Anderson

* The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)

* Andrade

* Bobby Lashley

* Aleister Black

* Ricochet

* Samoa Joe

* Many more; Talent line-up subject to change.

Next up, the WWE heads to the Qudos Bank Arena on August 7 with the Raw roster again. The announced lineup that’s being advertised by the arena looks similar to the one the day before in Melbourne.

A preview was released for the event, you can see below.

– WWE stock opened up today at $48.65 per share. It’s currently at $48.72 per share as of writing this.

– XFL released Episode 116 of This Is the XFL Show. You can listen to the latest episode below.