WWE News: Australia Stadium Event Confirmed, Revival React to Raw Loss

– WWE has confirmed they will be running a stadium event in Australia later this year. Michael Cole noted on Raw on Monday night that the company will run a large stadium show in October. This supports reports from December that the company was set to bring back the “Global Warming” brand for a PPV, though none of those specific details were confirmed.

– Here is video of The Revival reacting to their loss to The Bar on Raw. The team says they won’t be crying over spilt milk and say that while they’ve been vocal for the last five years that they’re the best tag team on the planet and while they lost, they’ll be back next week: