WWE News: Australian Star Starting With WWE Soon, Boxer Tyson Fury Draws Undertaker Comparisons

– Australian indy wrestling star Jonah Rock is expected to start with WWE at the beginning of the new year. The Wrestling Observer reports that Rock, a former PWA Heavyweight Champion who appeared in PWG’s 2018 Battle of Los Angeles, is expected to begin with the company in January.

– Tyson Fury drew several comparisons to the Undertaker on Twitter after his fight last night against Deontay Wilder. Fury took a hard shot and fell, but quickly got back up after just a couple of moments. You can see video from the fight, which was a draw, below: