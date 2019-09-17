wrestling / News
WWE News: Authors of Pain Return on Raw, Charlotte Flair on Delivering Big Boot in Heels
September 17, 2019 | Posted by
– The Authors of Pain made their return on Monday night’s episode of Raw. The two appeared in a video package on the show, saying they’re the future of the tag team division. They’ve been off TV since January when Akam suffered a leg injury.
You've been warned. 📖 🖋@Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE #RAW #AOP pic.twitter.com/WJG9QU2Cuy
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
– Charlotte Flair posted to Twitter commenting on delivering a big boot to Bayley during Raw in heels:
Heels 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/F8i09zAQ9t
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 17, 2019
