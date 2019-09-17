wrestling / News

WWE News: Authors of Pain Return on Raw, Charlotte Flair on Delivering Big Boot in Heels

September 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Authors of Pain Raw 62518 Rezar

– The Authors of Pain made their return on Monday night’s episode of Raw. The two appeared in a video package on the show, saying they’re the future of the tag team division. They’ve been off TV since January when Akam suffered a leg injury.

– Charlotte Flair posted to Twitter commenting on delivering a big boot to Bayley during Raw in heels:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, RAW, The Authors Of Pain, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading