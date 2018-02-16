WWE News: Avril Lavigne Attends Miz and Maryse Baby Shower, Latest WWE Network Pick of the Week, Fans Polled On Elimination Chamber

– Avril Lavigne revealed on Twitter that she attended the baby shower of The Miz and Maryse. She wrote:

I need to go to baby showers more often. Ain’t nothing like pounding beer out of baby bottles. Wahoo. So much fun. Congrats to @MaryseMizanin and @mikethemiz we had a blast @RyanCabrera #itsagirl #babyshower 🍼💖🍼💖 pic.twitter.com/t6TvI8JqHO — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) February 15, 2018

– WWE.com has polled fans on which match they’re looking forward to at Elimination Chamber. 51% voted for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, followed by the Women’s Elimination Chamber (28%), Ronda Rousey’s contract signing (14%) and Asuka vs. Nia Jax (6%).

– Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson provide the latest WWE Network pick of the week, which is their episode of Ride Along with Finn Balor.