WWE News: AWA Card Joining Hidden Gems Collection, Raw and Smackdown Rank on Social Media List

– WWE is set to add a classic AWA event to their Hidden Gems collection on Saturday. PWInsider reports that the Christmas Day 1986 “Brawl in St. Paul” event will be added, which is described as follows:

“It’s a St. Paul Steel Cage Showdown when Shawn Michaels and Marty Jannetty look to grab AWA tag team gold on Christmas Night 1986.”

– WWE announced that Raw and Smackdown ranked among Nielsen’s “Tops of 2018: Social TV” list. Raw was the second most social media-discussed series of the year (behind The Bachelor), while Smackdown came in at #5 overall.