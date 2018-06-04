WWE News: B-Team Earns a Tag Team Championship Shot, Curt Hawkins Vows to Beat Baron Corbin

– The B-Team earned a Raw Tag Team Championship shot on Monday night’s episode of Raw by winning a battle royal. You can see highlights from the match below, which saw Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel win the match after Heath Slater inadvertently eliminated Rhyno:

– WWE posted the following video of Curt Hawkins reacting to Baron Corbin getting involved in his segment on tonight’s Raw. Hawkins said he will break his losing streak and that it’s going to suck for Corbin being the first guy to lose to him: