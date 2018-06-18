wrestling / News
WWE News: B-Team Imitates Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins Gets Ovation After Title Loss
June 18, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of The B-Team imitating Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt from Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below:
#TheBTeam is undefeated IN the ring, and they're stepping up their imitation game as well! #RAW @RealCurtisAxel @TheBoDallas pic.twitter.com/HkP3iFYygE
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018
– The company also shared the following of Seth Rollins getting an ovation from the crowd after he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dolph Ziggler:
EXCLUSIVE: It was all love from the @WWEUniverse in Grand Rapids as @WWERollins walked away from the ring WITHOUT the #ICTitle… #RAW pic.twitter.com/85xj8kQA88
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018