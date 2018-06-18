Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: B-Team Imitates Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins Gets Ovation After Title Loss

June 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The B-Team Curtis Axel Bo Dallas

– WWE posted video of The B-Team imitating Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt from Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the video below:

– The company also shared the following of Seth Rollins getting an ovation from the crowd after he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Dolph Ziggler:

