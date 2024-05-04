wrestling / News
WWE News: Backlash France Preview Videos, Kevin Owens and Kayla Braxton Sample French Desserts
May 4, 2024
– WWE released the following preview videos for today’s Backlash France:
– Kevin Owens and Kayla Braxton talked Randy Orton and The Bloodline over French desserts:
