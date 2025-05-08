– WWE released the following details on the WWE Backlash Store in St. Louis for this weekend’s premium live event:

WWE Backlash Store is coming to St. Louis The WWE Backlash Store is coming to St. Louis. Shop the largest collection of WWE Backlash merchandise under one roof. This is your chance to get your hands on exclusive merchandise including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more! The WWE Backlash Store is free and open to the public. Store Location: The Victor

1717 Olive St.

St. Louis, MO 63103 Store Hours: Thursday, 5/8

10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Friday, 5/9

10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday, 5/10

10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday, 5/11

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

– WWE Playlist showcased the road to John Cena vs. Randy Orton at WWE Backlash:

– WWE Vault showcased some found footage from Backlash over the years, featuring WWE Legends, including Steve Austin, John Cena, and more: