WWE News: Backlash Store Opening Today, Road to John Cena vs. Randy Orton, Backlash Found Footage
– WWE released the following details on the WWE Backlash Store in St. Louis for this weekend’s premium live event:
WWE Backlash Store is coming to St. Louis
The WWE Backlash Store is coming to St. Louis. Shop the largest collection of WWE Backlash merchandise under one roof. This is your chance to get your hands on exclusive merchandise including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more!
The WWE Backlash Store is free and open to the public.
Store Location:
The Victor
1717 Olive St.
St. Louis, MO 63103
Store Hours:
Thursday, 5/8
10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Friday, 5/9
10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Saturday, 5/10
10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Sunday, 5/11
10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
– WWE Playlist showcased the road to John Cena vs. Randy Orton at WWE Backlash:
– WWE Vault showcased some found footage from Backlash over the years, featuring WWE Legends, including Steve Austin, John Cena, and more:
See “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, John Cena and more WWE Legends in this compilation of rare and never-before-seen footage from Backlash events over the years.
