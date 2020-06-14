wrestling / News
WWE News: Backlash Watch Along Stream, The Miz & Morrison’s Music Video Released, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Select Series
June 14, 2020 | Posted by
– The livestream player for tonight’s WWE Watch Along special is now available. You can check out the Watch Along for tonight’s event in the player below. The Watch Along special kicks off at 7:00 pm EST.
– WWE debuted The Miz and John Morrison’s new music video earlier today on The Bump. You can check out that music video for “Hey! Hey Hey.” below.
– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today featuring Rob Schamberger’s Select Series and artwork for Asuka, El Hijo del Fantasma, Fake Diesel, and Dexter Lumis. You can check out that video belo.w
