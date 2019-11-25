wrestling / News

WWE News: Backstage At Raw, Rusev’s Restraining Order, Kay Lee Ray History

November 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
PWInsider reports Alexa Bliss is backstage at WWE Raw. It is unknown if she will return to television tonight. She has not wrestled since WWE Hell in a Cell.

– Rusev has been hit with a “restraining order” as he tried to get into the arena for WWE Raw.

– WWE Performance Center account posted a new video with NXT WarGames behind the scenes footage with Kay Lee Ray.

