WWE News: Backstage At Raw, Rusev’s Restraining Order, Kay Lee Ray History

– PWInsider reports Alexa Bliss is backstage at WWE Raw. It is unknown if she will return to television tonight. She has not wrestled since WWE Hell in a Cell.

– Rusev has been hit with a “restraining order” as he tried to get into the arena for WWE Raw.

EXCLUSIVE: @RusevBUL is SERVED with a restraining order as he arrives at Allstate Arena for tonight's #Raw. pic.twitter.com/CzBmrvIqSY — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019

– WWE Performance Center account posted a new video with NXT WarGames behind the scenes footage with Kay Lee Ray.