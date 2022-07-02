WWE News: Backstage Atmosphere at Money In the Bank Said To Be More Chaotic Than Normal, Note On Which Wrestler Was Spotted In Vegas, Which Match Will Open The Show

PWInsider reports that the backstage atmosphere at WWE Money in the Bank tonight is said to be “a little more chaotic” than it usually is. There was no production meeting this morning as there normally would be before a PPV. Some of the matches were still being worked out as recently as an hour ago, which is later than normal.

Some people have said they’ve seen Brock Lesnar in town. However, there is a UFC PPV tonight going head-to-head with Money in the Bank, so he simply may be in town for that.

– The women’s Money in the Bank ladder match will open the show. The Men’s ladder match was discussed to main event but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

– WWE is selling a new Vince McMahon shirt, as well as a shirt for Vinnie Vegas, an old persona of Kevin Nash from WCW.