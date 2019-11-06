WWE News: Podcast Version for WWE Backstage, The Bella Twins Reunite With Nia Jax, UpUpDownDown Features Hot Sauce Challenge

– The WWE on FOX YouTube channel released a released an audio-only podcast version for this week’s debut of WWE Backstage. You can check out the audio-only version below.

– The Bella Twins released a new Total Divas showing them reuniting with Nia Jax.

– Xavier Woods released a new Gamer Gauntlet video for his UpUpDownDown channel, where Mikaze faces NXT referee Danilo Anfibio in a hot sauce challenge. You can check out that video below.