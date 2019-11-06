wrestling / News
WWE News: Podcast Version for WWE Backstage, The Bella Twins Reunite With Nia Jax, UpUpDownDown Features Hot Sauce Challenge
November 6, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE on FOX YouTube channel released a released an audio-only podcast version for this week’s debut of WWE Backstage. You can check out the audio-only version below.
– The Bella Twins released a new Total Divas showing them reuniting with Nia Jax.
– Xavier Woods released a new Gamer Gauntlet video for his UpUpDownDown channel, where Mikaze faces NXT referee Danilo Anfibio in a hot sauce challenge. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Discusses AEW Not Following the Rules Set by WWE and Kevin Dunn, WWE Moving Finn Balor to NXT
- Renee Young Discusses If It’s Weird To Work For WWE While Jon Moxley Works For AEW
- Natalya Discusses What Happened With The Delays In Saudi Arabia, Her Experience In The Country
- More Backstage News on Raw Talent Meeting Called by Vince McMahon, WWE Maintaining Stance of ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ and ‘Mechanical Problems’