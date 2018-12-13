wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Featurette of Miz at Survivor Series, Drew Gulak on This Week’s 205 Life
December 13, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new “Day Of” video following Miz backstage at Survivor Series. You can see the video below of Miz preparing for the show:
– Drew Gulak appeared on this week’s episode of Ariya Daivari’s 205 Life. You can see Gulak’s appearance below:
I'm the subject of this week's #205Life which followed me around Texas before my match against The Brian Kendrick last week. Look for it online later today!
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) December 10, 2018
This week on #205Life… 🤠 #RAW pic.twitter.com/Fz9ZLlE9nf
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) December 10, 2018