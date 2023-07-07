wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Video From Money In The Bank, Samoan Dynasty On Most Wanted Treasures, More
– WWE hosted a video clip of some behind-the-scenes elements from Money In The Bank, described as:
Get a rare look backstage as Logan Paul, John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Usos and more WWE Superstars prepared for WWE Money in the Bank in London.
– WWE featured a highlight video from an upcoming WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures that you can see below, detailed as:
Rikishi tells Booker T about his family tree — which includes The Rock, Roman Reigns, The Usos, Yokozuna — and hatches a plan to find some of his famous ring gear from The Attitude Era.
– UpUpDownDown posted a Diablo IV gameplay video, described as:
It’s time to take down more of Hell’s Hordes! What will Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Michin, and Jessamyn Duke have to do or BECOME in order to keep Sanctuary safe from the never-ending battle between the forces of Heaven and Hell?