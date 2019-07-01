WWE News: Backstage Note on Tonight’s Raw Under Paul Heyman, WWE Now Preview of Raw, XFL Videos

– While Paul Heyman is up and running as Raw’s Executive Director, it hasn’t resulted in any major difference at tonight’s show. PWInsider reports that according to people backstage at the taping in Dallas, there’s no noticeable difference compared to the last few weeks.

This jives with a report from Friday that said Heyman and Eric Bischoff’s plans for Raw and SmackDown will be implemented over time, and that no immediate changes were to be expected.

