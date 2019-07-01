wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Note on Tonight’s Raw Under Paul Heyman, WWE Now Preview of Raw, XFL Videos
July 1, 2019
– While Paul Heyman is up and running as Raw’s Executive Director, it hasn’t resulted in any major difference at tonight’s show. PWInsider reports that according to people backstage at the taping in Dallas, there’s no noticeable difference compared to the last few weeks.
This jives with a report from Friday that said Heyman and Eric Bischoff’s plans for Raw and SmackDown will be implemented over time, and that no immediate changes were to be expected.
– Here is the WWE Now preview for tonight’s Raw, looking at the six things you need to know before the episode:
– The XFL has released a couple of videos to their YouTube channel from the Tampa Bay Summer Showcase:
