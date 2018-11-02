WWE News: Backstage Notes on Crown Jewel, Note on Wrestler Who Faced Gran Metallik This Week, and Superstars Receive Custom Jewelry at Evolution

– PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon is backstage at today’s Crown Jewel even to oversee the show. Additionally, Big Show is also in Saudi Arabia for the event.

– PWInsider also reports that the identity for the wrestler who faced Gran Metallik on 205 Live this week was Tyson Dean. Dean was trained by Luke Galllows’ Good Brother Dojo in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

– Bixler is created custom jewelry for WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka at last weekend’s Evolution event. Fans can order replicas of the jewelry at Bixler’s official website.

– Business Insider published an article this week looking at training to become a WWE Superstar at Long Island’s New York Wrestling Connection. The article speaks to former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dumpsey/James.