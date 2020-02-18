WWE News: Backstage Note for Raw, Kikutaro Has Guest Coach Stint at Performance Center

– PWInsider reports that Big Show was backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw. However, he did not appear on TV. As previously reported, Big Show is being locally advertised for the March 2 edition of Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The advertisement has him matched up against Seth Rollins.

Additionally, the Bell MTS Place is advertising Big Show vs. Seth Rollins for next week’s Raw in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

– PWInsider is also reporting that Kikutaro recently served as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center.