wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Rumor on WWE Hall of Fame Inductor, Matches Locally Advertised For Next Week’s Raw
February 24, 2020 | Posted by
– A new rumor was floating around backstage regarding an inductor at the WWE Hall of Fame this year. PWInsider reports that the word backstage at Monday’s Raw was that Bret Hart would induct Davey Boy Smith into the Hall.
Smith has yet to be confirmed for this year’s Hall of Fame class but was reported as an inductee last week.
– The site adds that the following matches are locally advertised for next week’s episode of Raw in Brooklyn:
* The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
* Seth Rollins vs. Big Show
* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Spears On Wanting to Turn Heel in WWE, How He Came Up With His AEW Heel Character
- Bruce Prichard on Rock’s Contract Not Getting Renewed in 2004, Rock Being Pushed to Distance Himself From WWE
- Jim Ross Believes Jim Cornette’s Outspoken Personality Is Preventing a WWE Hall of Fame Induction for Midnight Express
- Jim Ross Discusses WCW’s Decision to Push Lex Luger As Their Top Face in 1990, Ric Flair Not Wanting to Pass the Torch