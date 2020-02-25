WWE News: Backstage Rumor on WWE Hall of Fame Inductor, Matches Locally Advertised For Next Week’s Raw

– A new rumor was floating around backstage regarding an inductor at the WWE Hall of Fame this year. PWInsider reports that the word backstage at Monday’s Raw was that Bret Hart would induct Davey Boy Smith into the Hall.

Smith has yet to be confirmed for this year’s Hall of Fame class but was reported as an inductee last week.

– The site adds that the following matches are locally advertised for next week’s episode of Raw in Brooklyn:

* The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

* Seth Rollins vs. Big Show

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton