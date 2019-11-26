wrestling / News
WWE News: Backstage Update on Brand Split, Lack of Crossover Superstars on Raw, Full Raw Video Highlights
November 26, 2019 | Posted by
– With Survivor Series 2019 in the books, that looks to be it for any type of crossovers between the three WWE brands at the moment. PWInsider reports that the reason there weren’t any NXT or Smackdown wrestlers at last night’s show is because the brand split has been put back into effect, and that’s it for crossovers going forward in WWE.
– Video highlights are now available for last night’s edition of Raw. You can check out those highlight clips below.
