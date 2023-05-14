wrestling / News

WWE News: Bad Bunny Becomes A Meme, WWE Playlist Looks At Batista vs. Cena, New Shirts for Braun Strowman and More

May 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash Bad Bunny Image Credit: WWE

– Bad Bunny has now become a meme, a variation of the ‘drunk guy explains something to uninterested girl’ meme.

– WWE is now selling new shirts for Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and Street Profits.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at John Cena vs. Batista:

