WWE News: Bad Bunny Becomes A Meme, WWE Playlist Looks At Batista vs. Cena, New Shirts for Braun Strowman and More
– Bad Bunny has now become a meme, a variation of the ‘drunk guy explains something to uninterested girl’ meme.
Lmao Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner recreating this meme 😂 pic.twitter.com/ccCu8dXIJQ
“THEN CARLITO CAME TO THE RING AND GOT A STONE COLD POP AND I WAS ALL ‘WOW’ SO I GRABBED THIS GUY AND GAVE HIM A FLIPPING PILEDRIVER. 1 2 3.” pic.twitter.com/YPe8mO8sTj
so then savio vega came out and he used to be kwang do you remember kwang? pic.twitter.com/go4XAjPGch
– WWE is now selling new shirts for Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens, and Street Profits.
Ah yes, the famous saying, “Fool around and find out”. pic.twitter.com/deUbO2Kw57
– The latest WWE Playlist looks at John Cena vs. Batista: