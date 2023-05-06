– Ahead of his match with Damian Priest at WWE Backlash tonight, Bad Bunny revealed he’s planning to change his entrance song for tonight’s event. Bad Bunny wrote (via Google Translate), “I’m going to change my entrance song for today’s fight…@WWE so they know”

voy a cambiar mi canción de entrada para la lucha de hoy… @WWE para que lo sepan — B (@sanbenito) May 6, 2023

– Ahead of Backlash, Bobby Lashley commented on his upcoming US Title Triple Threat Match against Bronson Reed and Austin Theory. He wrote, “Taking this #USTitle to #SmackDown next week…oh and @BRONSONISHERE, you’re about to learn who runs this place😎 #WWEBacklash #AndNew @WWE”

– WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley revealed his insane chest day workout in a new video from BT Sport: