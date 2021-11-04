wrestling / News
WWE News: Bad Bunny Watches His WrestleMania Match Every Night, The Rock’s 25 Greatest Moments, Brie Bella Discusses Birdie Learning Her First Curse Word
November 4, 2021 | Posted by
– Rapper Bad Bunny appeared on The Tonight Show this week and talked about his WWE WrestleMania 37 match earlier this year. Bad Bunny revealed he watches the match every night before bed. That clip is available below:
– Today’s WWE Top 10 was a Top 25 special featuring The ROck’s Top 25 Greatest Moments:
– The Bella Twins released a clip from their podcast where Brie Bella discusses her daughter Birdie learning her first curse word:
More Trending Stories
- Update on Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT Contract Status
- Tony Khan on Current Status of AEW’s Relationship With Impact Wrestling
- Superstar Billy Graham Reveals WWE Called to Check on Him During Hospitalization
- More Smackdown Stars & Six-Man Tag Match Advertised For WWE RAW Debut At UBA Arena, New Ticket Sale Announced