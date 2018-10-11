wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bar and Becky Lynch Hype Smackdown 1000, Latest Unboxed With Zack Ryder
October 11, 2018 | Posted by
– The Bar and Becky Lynch posted pictures from a recent photo shoot to hype next week’s Smackdown 1000. You can see the posts below:
I was the first pick that sparked the division, the woman who built the division and the champ who now runs the division. #sd1000 pic.twitter.com/v2a8aosKC4
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 11, 2018
.#SmackDown1000 #TheBar pic.twitter.com/6mupzR9QIK
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 11, 2018
– Here is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed, with Zack Ryder receiving a Chewbacca figure from Hasbro:
Meet the NEWEST member of @ZackRyder’s family! #StarWars #WWEUnboxing pic.twitter.com/uCVvx0qlL7
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2018