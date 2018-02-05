wrestling / News
WWE News: The Bar Say Tonight Is Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan’s Last Chance, Becky Lynch on WrestleMania Sign Pointing
February 5, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE released a new video with The Bar commenting on their Raw Tag Team Championship match against Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan on tonight’s Raw. You can see the video below, in which Cesaro and Sheamus say it’s the last chance for the “pretty boy” and “daddy’s boy” to try and take the championships back:
Great news, tonight is the last opportunity for the Pretty Boy & Daddy’s Boy! #RAW #TagTeamTitles @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/RTfyaNR9BX
— Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 5, 2018
– Becky Lynch posted to Twitter in reference to all the WrestleMania sign pointing that’s been going on as of late:
This is how you point. pic.twitter.com/T8fI1x1rz0
— Becky Lynch (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 4, 2018