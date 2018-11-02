WWE News: The Bar Talk Crown Jewel Win, Saudi Arabia Not Mentioned During Show, Fan Poll on Favorite Match

– The Bar spoke with Byron Saxton following their win over the New Day to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. You can see the video below. Sheamus and Cesaro discuss how the New Day no longer have a two on three handicap advantage, with Big Show saying New Day got beaten at their own game:

– As Wrestling Inc reports, WWE did not mention Saudi Arabia during the broadcast, almost certainly as a way to minimize calling attention to the locale amidst the controversy around Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

– WWE posted a poll to Twitter asking fans what their favorite Crown Jewel match is. With 20,527 votes as of this writing, the results are:

DX vs. Undertaker/Kane: 49%

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe: 30%

Shane vs. Dolph: 11%

Brock vs. Braun: 10%