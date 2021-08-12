WWE News: BarkBox Releasing WWE Dog Toys, Drew McIntyre & Riddle Watch Triple Threat Match on Playback, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD

– People.com reports that WWE is partnering with the dog toy company BARK, the makers of BarkBox, for a line of WWE-themed dog toys. BARK will be releasing a series of WWE boxes with dog toys based on Superstars such as The Rock, Macho Man Randy Savage, Ulttimate Warrior, and more.

Fans can get the WWE BarkBoxes now at BarkBox.com. A subscription costs $23 per month.

– Battle of the Brands with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze continued this week on UpUpDownDown:

– WWE Playback featured Drew McIntyre and Riddle rewatching their Last Chance Triple Threat Match: