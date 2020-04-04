WWE News: Baron Corbin ‘Arrives’ For Wrestlemania, Rob Gronkowski Dresses For Hosting Gig, Arby’s Is Watching Wrestlemania

– WWE has posted a video of Baron Corbin ‘arriving’ for Wrestlemania, although the show was already taped. He is scheduled for a match with Elias at tonight’s event.

– WWE has also shared a video of Rob Gronkowski getting his attire ready as he is set to host the two-night event.

– Arby’s is ready for Wrestlemania, posting several WWE-related terms along with pictures of items from their menu.