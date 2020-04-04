wrestling / News
WWE News: Baron Corbin ‘Arrives’ For Wrestlemania, Rob Gronkowski Dresses For Hosting Gig, Arby’s Is Watching Wrestlemania
April 4, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a video of Baron Corbin ‘arriving’ for Wrestlemania, although the show was already taped. He is scheduled for a match with Elias at tonight’s event.
– WWE has also shared a video of Rob Gronkowski getting his attire ready as he is set to host the two-night event.
– Arby’s is ready for Wrestlemania, posting several WWE-related terms along with pictures of items from their menu.
Can you guess what we’re watching this weekend? pic.twitter.com/HTxdhU6uEb
— Arby's (@Arbys) April 3, 2020
