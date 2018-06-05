WWE News: Baron Corbin Comments After Attacking Curt Hawkins On RAW, The B-Team Celebrate Their Battle Royal Win, New UpUpDownDown

Quantcast

 

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Baron Corbin caused Curt Hawkins to lose his 200th match in a row on last night’s WWE Raw, causing the fans to lose out on free tacos. He posted the following on Twitter…

– The B-Team won a shot at the tag team titles on last night’s WWE Raw, and were overjoyed after the show…

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown video..

