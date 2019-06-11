– Updated line-up for the WWE live event on Thursday, June 27 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins

* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics

* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival

– Baron Corbin still isn’t a fan of John Cone.

. @Wwe official John Cone is doing a horrible job again tonight! Luckily @SamiZayn is there to pick up the slack. Cone you better figure it out or you will be signing 8×10’s at the local bingo hall. #raw — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 11, 2019

Corbin was given the power to name a special guest referee for his WWE Stomping Grounds Universal Title match against Seth Rollins. The WWE.com preview reads: