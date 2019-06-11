wrestling / News
WWE News: Baron Corbin Dislikes John Cone, Singapore Lineup, More
– Updated line-up for the WWE live event on Thursday, June 27 from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore:
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins
* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
* Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics
* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival
– Baron Corbin still isn’t a fan of John Cone.
. @Wwe official John Cone is doing a horrible job again tonight! Luckily @SamiZayn is there to pick up the slack.
Cone you better figure it out or you will be signing 8×10’s at the local bingo hall. #raw
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 11, 2019
Corbin was given the power to name a special guest referee for his WWE Stomping Grounds Universal Title match against Seth Rollins. The WWE.com preview reads:
“The hot-tempered Corbin seemingly has no one to blame but himself for his loss to Rollins, as the former Raw General Manager-Elect spent a significant amount of the title fight arguing with referee John Cone after coming within an eyelash of winning the championship on several occasions. Doing so gave the ever-opportunistic Architect the brief opening he needed to stun The Lone Wolf with a roll-up for the 1-2-3, though Corbin tattooed the Universal Champion with a ring-rattling End of Days after the bout, leaving Rollins susceptible to a potential cash-in from Lesnar.
Even if Rollins gets past the former United States Champion in what is certain to be a grueling championship collision, Lesnar could be lurking nearby. And while The Beast hasn’t appeared to be in a hurry to cash in his contract – instead choosing to let the sword of Damocles dangle over the head of The Beastslayer (and even WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to a lesser extent) – a likely still-seething Lesnar could be champing at the bit to end Rollins’ reign after being embarrassed by him at WWE Super ShowDown. Who will walk out of the Tacoma Dome with the Universal Title? Tune in to WWE Stomping Grounds, streaming live Sunday, June 23, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network to find out!”
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Explains Why He Did His Post-Surgery Promo, Says Shawn Michaels Hurt His Feelings
- Riott Squad Discusses Rumor Vince McMahon Based Them on Suicide Squad
- Velveteen Dream Defends Vince McMahon, Says TV ‘Sucks’ When Performers Fail
- More Backstage Notes from WWE Super Showdown: Vince McMahon At Show, Issues with Heat, More
- Kurt Angle on Which NXT Superstars He Thinks Will Make an Impact in WWE, on Story of Him Beating WWE Locker Room in ‘Real Wrestling’ Challenges in Early 2000