wrestling / News
WWE News: Baron Corbin Is Now Officially King Corbin, Sasha Banks Thanks Vince McMahon For Raw Match
September 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Baron Corbin is now officially King Corbin as far as WWE is concerned. Corbin’s WWE roster page now reflects his King of the Ring status.
– Sasha Banks has continued her trend of thanking Vince McMahon as of late, thanking the WWE Cgaurnab for giving her a match with Alexa Bliss on next week’s Raw:
Thank you, @VinceMcMahon https://t.co/nGlnzoo2HT
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 24, 2019
