WWE News: Baron Corbin Is Now Officially King Corbin, Sasha Banks Thanks Vince McMahon For Raw Match

September 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Baron Corbin is now officially King Corbin as far as WWE is concerned. Corbin’s WWE roster page now reflects his King of the Ring status.

– Sasha Banks has continued her trend of thanking Vince McMahon as of late, thanking the WWE Cgaurnab for giving her a match with Alexa Bliss on next week’s Raw:

