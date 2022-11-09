wrestling / News

WWE News: Baron Corbin & JBL Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Executive Set for SBJ Dealmakers Conference

November 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Baron Corbin JBL Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Baron Corbin will be in-studio guests for next week’s edition of The Bump:

– WWE Co-Head of Revenue Strategy Alex Varga is speaking at the SBJ’s Dealmakers Conference tomorrow to discuss WWE deals and new revenue trends in the sports media world:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading