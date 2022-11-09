wrestling / News
WWE News: Baron Corbin & JBL Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Executive Set for SBJ Dealmakers Conference
– WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Baron Corbin will be in-studio guests for next week’s edition of The Bump:
Next week at 1pm ET:
We'll be in the presence of TWO Wrestling Gods! @JCLayfield and @BaronCorbinWWE join us on #WWETheBump!
– WWE Co-Head of Revenue Strategy Alex Varga is speaking at the SBJ’s Dealmakers Conference tomorrow to discuss WWE deals and new revenue trends in the sports media world:
