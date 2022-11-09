– WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Baron Corbin will be in-studio guests for next week’s edition of The Bump:

– WWE Co-Head of Revenue Strategy Alex Varga is speaking at the SBJ’s Dealmakers Conference tomorrow to discuss WWE deals and new revenue trends in the sports media world: