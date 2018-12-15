WWE News: Baron Corbin Knows Why Vince McMahon Is Coming to RAW, WWE Lists Top 5 TLC Moments

– In a post on Twitter, Baron Corbin gave a possible reason why Vince McMahon will appear on this Monday’s episode of RAW.

I’m probably going to get a raise! https://t.co/TRl3WpHSQe — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 15, 2018

– WWE has posted the top five TLC moments on Instagram:

5. AJ Styles hits a 450 splash through a table (TLC 2016)

4. Ryback throws Seth Rollins off a tall ladder through a table (TLC 2012)

3. John Cena hits Edge with an AA off a ladder through two tables (Unforgiven 2006)

2. Edge pushes Undertaker off a ladder through four tables (One Night Stand 2008)

1. Edge spears Jeff Hardy off a ladder (Wrestlemania 17)