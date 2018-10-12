WWE News: Baron Corbin Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Shot At WWE, Bobby Roode Replacing Kevin Owens In Mixed Match Challenge, WWE Hypes The Undertaker on Smackdown 1000

– As we previously reported, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that WWE wants to sign him and then took a shot at the promotion with the hashtag #FakeFights. This prompted a response from Baron Corbin.

The #205live champ @WWE_Murphy has you by 50lbs, I’m just sayin — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) October 12, 2018

– WWE has announced that Bobby Roode will replace Kevin Owens as Natalya’s partner in the Mixed Match Challenge. As we noted yesterday, Owens is expected to miss between 4-8 months after knee surgery. Roode and Natalya will face Bobby Lashley and Mickie James on the next episode.

– WWE posted the following to hype The Undertaker’s appearance on Smackdown 1000:

On what is sure to be a historic night, one of WWE’s greatest legends will be in attendance, as The Undertaker will make his presence felt at SmackDown 1000.

The Phenom was the top dog on the blue brand for a number of years, leading the way as the World Heavyweight Champion while taking part in unforgettable rivalries against fearsome competitors like Batista, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton and his own brother, Kane.

Fresh off devastating Triple H & Shawn Michaels at WWE Super Show-Down, what does The Deadman have in store? Find out during SmackDown’s 1000th episode, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!